Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Insider Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of Sopheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).

SPE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 965 ($12.61). The company had a trading volume of 272,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The stock has a market cap of £101.33 million and a P/E ratio of 92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sopheon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 889.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.47.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

