Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Insider Stuart A. Silcock Sells 7,450 Shares

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of Sopheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total transaction of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).
SPE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 965 ($12.61). The company had a trading volume of 272,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The stock has a market cap of £101.33 million and a P/E ratio of 92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sopheon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 755.60 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 889.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.47.
