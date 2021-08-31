Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

