Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
