Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

