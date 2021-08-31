Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 600.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 53,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

EMB stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

