Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

