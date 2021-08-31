Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

