Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

