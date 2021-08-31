Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.