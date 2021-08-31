Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

