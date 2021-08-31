Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,793 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

