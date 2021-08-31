Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

