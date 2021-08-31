Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 205,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 183,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

USMV stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

