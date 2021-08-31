Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.