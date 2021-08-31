Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

