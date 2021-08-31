Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $219,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

