Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

