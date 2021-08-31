Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

