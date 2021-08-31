Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.