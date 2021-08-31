Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 26.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of SO opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

