Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $265.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

