Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

