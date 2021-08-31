Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

