Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.