S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $446.58

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $446.58 and last traded at $445.83, with a volume of 12972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.93 and a 200-day moving average of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

