Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SBSAA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 42,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

