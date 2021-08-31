SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $427,652.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

