SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SparksPay has a market cap of $33,659.92 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,478,119 coins and its circulating supply is 10,364,353 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

