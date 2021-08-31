Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. WNS (NYSE:WNS) Head to Head Analysis

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

WNS has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38% WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.55 -$2.30 million N/A N/A WNS $912.60 million 4.42 $102.62 million $2.16 38.40

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

WNS beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

