Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.48. 369,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 741,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 198,045 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,361 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,160,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,021,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

