Spartan Protocol Price Up 0.4% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $17.49 million and $1.45 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

