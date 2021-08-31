SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

