SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.45

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.