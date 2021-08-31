SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.22

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 1911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

