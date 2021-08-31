SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $53.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

