SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 536,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

