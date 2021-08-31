SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.55. 34,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day moving average of $486.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

