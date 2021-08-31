SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $503.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

