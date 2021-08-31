Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

