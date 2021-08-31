Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGSI stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Spectrum Global Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.