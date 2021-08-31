SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $419,222.90 and approximately $315.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,075.20 or 1.00043616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.00942276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00367325 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00468829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00066753 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

