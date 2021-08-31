Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 104,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,073 shares of company stock worth $23,778 and have sold 11,500 shares worth $273,455. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

