SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

