SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,238. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

