S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

