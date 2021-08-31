St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Insider Timothy Netscher Buys 16,200 Shares

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$26,163.00 ($18,687.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get St Barbara alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. St Barbara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.