STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,657 shares of company stock worth $43,199,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.47. The stock had a trading volume of 391,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 367.79 and a beta of 0.94.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

