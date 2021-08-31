STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,657 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

