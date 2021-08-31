StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

