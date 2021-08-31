Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAF shares. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STAF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.71.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

