StakedZEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $865.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for about $83.79 or 0.00171772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $865.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,192 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

